18-year-old killed in Bomaderry stabbing

An 18-year-old man has died after he was stabbed in Bomaderry on Friday night.
Police officers were called to West Birriley Street about 7pm on Friday to reports that the teenager had suffered chest injuries.
Paramedics treated the man at the scene and took him to Shoalhaven Hospital in a critical condition.
However, he died a short time later.
Police have established a crime scene and continue to investigate.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
