Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

18-year-old man killed in Bomaderry stabbing

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated December 10 2022 - 8:30am, first published 8:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
18-year-old killed in Bomaderry stabbing

An 18-year-old man has died after he was stabbed in Bomaderry on Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.