Port Kembla has played its part in delivering a major public transport project in Parramatta.
The first Parramatta Light Rail vehicle was offloaded from a ship at Port Kembla, before it was taken to its future home.
The vehicle is 45 metres long and dual electric, running on both battery and the conventional catenary system.
NSW Ports commercial and business development general manager Campbell Mason said the arrival of the vehicle showed Port Kembla could handle large cargo.
"Port Kembla is a vital trade gateway which is perfectly positioned to help deliver large and unique operating equipment, like Parramatta Light Rail vehicles, enhancing public transport connectivity and experiences for residents and visitors across Greater Sydney," Mr Mason said.
He said the port handled hundreds of bulk and general cargo vessels every year.
"The direct road and rail links between Port Kembla and Greater Sydney help ensure productive and efficient supply chains for the people and businesses of NSW," Mr Mason said.
Port Kembla contributes $2.9 billion each year to the NSW economy and supporting about 10,000 jobs.
The new light rail vehicles for Parramatta can each carry more than 400 people, or the equivalent of six buses, and aim to reduce the traffic load on roads.
The first stage of the light rail project is expected to open in 2024.
