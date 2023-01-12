Most punters do not hold high hopes, with coach Anthony Griffin arguably the game's most under-pressure coach heading into his third season in charge.
With that in mind, these are the five burning questions for the Dragons ahead of 2023.
Will Hook avoid the hook?
The club has copped a lot of flak for its decision to activate its option on the third year of Griffin's contract before a ball had been kicked in 2022.
It was often couched as an 'extension' but in reality it was simply taking up the final year of the coach's current contract. Clubs do not, and cannot, extend coach's for one-year. The instability is too great.
It's something the club wanted to avoid by making the early call last season but it's not a luxury it has this time around.
Given the persistent reports that large sections of the playing group are off the coach, keen eyes will be looking for any sign of disharmony.
He has a new-look coaching staff made up of Ben Woolf and Ryan Carr - with all reports suggesting fresh voices have been welcome.
Whichever way you look at it, there'll certainly be no excuses for club or coach given a relatively soft draw to start the season.
The Dragons have the Titans twice, the Broncos and Redcliffe inside the first six rounds, while they'll play just three of last year's top-eight in the opening 10 rounds.
A poor start under those circumstances could well force the club's hand.
Have we seen the best of Ben Hunt?
You simply could not have been happier for one of the game's genuine great bloke's last season.
After years of criticism and scrutiny, Hunt was a Dally M leader for much of the season (though he did fall well short in the end).
On the representative front he also produced the keystone moment of his career with his late game-winner in Origin III. It had the look of a 'career season', the type most players experience just once.
The question of 2023 becomes - can he top it? The fact is he'll need to to justify his latest deal.
For all his individual heroics last season, the club has reached the finals just once heading into the final year of the then unprecedented six-year $6.5 million deal he inked ahead of the 2018 season.
It's now extended Hunt until the end of 2025 at a reduced, but still hefty rate. It's a fork in the road moment that plenty will look back at should Hunt - well into his 30s - struggle to maintain the elite standards he set in 2022.
It's the issue that dominated discussion as club and player contemplated his future, though it now has a very different look given halves partner Talatau Amone's off-field dramas; which brings us to our next question:
Where does Jayden Sullivan play?
While Amone's future in 2023 and beyond up in the air, it could save Griffin another headache with Sullivan the front-runner to partner Hunt in the halves.
It seems the logical choice but it may not be fait accompli given Griffin's tendency towards favouring experience in key positions.
We saw that last season when he opted for Moses Mbye at fullback at the expense of Tyrell Sloan despite the veteran utility having never been a specialist No. 1.
While his request for a release has been pulled back off the table for now, how Sullivan is used this year will go a long way to determining whether it stays that way.
Should he, even in the absence of Amone, find himself stuck behind Mbye or possibly Jack Bird, the issue could quickly rear its head again.
It's easy to suggest the boom Steelers product is just another impatient youngster not willing to pay his dues, but concerns over his development in the halves were legitimate given how little time he's spent there in the past two NRL seasons.
The kid's not a hooker, and playing him there, even in a part-time capacity, does not serve club or player given the mutual interest in his future as the club's long-term halfback.
It's where many initially held reservations over the club's determined effort to re-sign Hunt and Griffin must find a way to utilise Sullivan that keeps the player happy and serves the team's present and future interests.
Given Griffin's own future beyond this season is far from secure, any view to Sullivan's long-term development will likely get tossed on the back burner should the Dragons drop a couple early.
It certainly appeared the case last season, with the younger players more often paying the price for poor team performances than the club's older brigade.
The No. 1 dilemma
Cody Ramsey took his opportunity over the back half of last year and would ordinarily be entitled to first crack at the jumper.
However, a nasty illness has hampered his preseason and whether he's prepared to play the most demanding position on the park by round one remains to be seen.
Sloan got the nod first-up last season but felt the brunt of the selection axe twice following losses during the year, the lone casualty on both occasions.
He looked a player devoid of confidence by the time he returned on the wing amid an injury toll late last year and, like Sullivan, he requested a release from the club over a disconnect with the coach.
He brings unquestionable talent to the table and, in an attack that could be generously described as 'pedestrian' the past two seasons, a much needed X factor. Whether Griffin's willing to gamble his future on it is another question.
All reports suggest the necessary fences have been mended between the pair, but only the pressure-cooker of an NRL season will reveal the truth.
Who wears the No. 9?
There were plenty who questioned it from the outset and time has only proven that the signing of Andrew McCullough was a huge blunder - without pointing the finger at the man himself.
Th club making that deal happen at a time it was, in its own telling, not in a position to negotiate with then skipper and two-time reigning player of the year Cam McInnes raised eyebrows.
That McInnes and his former Dragons understudy Reece Robson were both running around in the finals in rival colours last season as McCullough contemplated not seeing out the final year of his deal understandably raised the ire of fans.
Having been unable to lure Robson back for 2024, the Dragons are now in a position in which Tigers castoff Jacob Liddle is the only recognised NRL No. 9 at the club. It leaves him the early front-runner for the role where he'll be looking to kickstart a career that never truly took off with his junior club.
The club has high hopes for boom youngster Haele Finau, but he comes to the club on a train-and-trial deal and is yet to taste NRL action.
Beyond that Moses Mbye is a capable option but, when asked, has not expressed any great desire to become a full-time rake at this point of his career.
An Mbye-Liddle tandem could be on the cards, though there are also decent raps on former Steelers SG Ball star Connor Muhlheisen.
Sullivan remains an option, but please... let's not go there.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website.
Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.