A man has died after suffering a medical episode on Saturday morning at Wollongong Harbour, where a swimming event was taking place.
Paramedics and police were called to the scene at just before 11am but the man, believed to have been aged in his 60s, could not be saved.
It has not been confirmed if he was participating in the Splash Wollongong event.
Earlier paramedics had treated a woman in her 20s for hypothermia after being called to the harbour about 10.35am.
The woman was then taken to Wollongong Hospital.
Scores of swimmers were at the harbour on Saturday morning for Splash Wollongong.
The event included open water swims in the harbour and ocean, as well aquathon events involving both swimming and running.
