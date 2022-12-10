A woman was taken to hospital with hypothermia during a swimming event at Wollongong Harbour on Saturday morning.
Paramedics were called to the scene about 10.35am.
There they treated a woman in her 20s for hypothermia, before taking her to hospital.
Splash Wollongong is taking place at Wollongong Harbour on Saturday.
It includes open water swims in the harbour and ocean, as well aquathon events involving both swimming and running.
