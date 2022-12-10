Illawarra Mercury
Police speak about stabbing death of 18-year-old man at Bomaderry

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated December 10 2022 - 12:37pm, first published 12:30pm
A teenager killed in Bomaderry on Friday night appeared to have suffered a single fatal stab wound during a social gathering, police say.

