A sea of Santas is flooding Wollongong venues on Saturday for the annual Christmas pub crawl that brings festive spirit to the city, while raising money for charity.
It is the first time in three years that SantaFest (previously known as the Santa Claus Pub Crawl) has been held in its traditional format, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
By 2pm, founder and organiser Neil Webster said he had sold about 3000 wristbands to the popular event.
While numbers were a little down on 2019 - Mr Webster said that year they had sold about 5000 by the same time - he was still happy, noting people were spread thin with so many events happening in the wake of the pandemic, lingering wariness around COVID, and the persistent inclement weather seen this year.
Luckily for the many Santas who are heading out, conditions are balmy.
It is the first time Josh Hill, new licensee of the North Gong Hotel, has hosted the event.
Mr Hill said he wanted to get involved because, after a tough couple of years, it was good to "bring back the fun" - plus, they got to help out a charity.
"Everyone's pretty stoked to be back," he said.
Looking around the pub's beer garden, it was clear people were having a good time, catching up with friends and dancing to the live band.
It was that kind of fun, warm environment that Mr Webster wanted to foster when he created the event after becoming the victim of a brutal alcohol-fuelled assault on Christmas Eve in 1997.
He said he wanted to change the way people interacted with alcohol and socialising.
The friendly atmosphere is one reason he believes the event enjoys enduring popularity, year after year.
Mr Webster said people enjoyed coming back and seeing each other "like a reunion", and trying to better their costumes each year.
And, of course, contributing to charity makes it all the more rewarding.
"That idea of giving back at Christmastime is a big part of it," Mr Webster said.
Money raised will go towards programs managed by the Salvation Army, The Disability Trust and the Disabled Surfers Association.
Wristbands are available at the doors of venues, with the event continuing into the night.
An itinerary can be found online here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
