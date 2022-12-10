Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Warrawong man Shane McAndrew in court on break-in, knife charges

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated December 10 2022 - 4:36pm, first published 4:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture.

A Warrawong man caught with a folding knife in his undies and a razor blade told police he had them because he'd been fishing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.