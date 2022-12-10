A Warrawong man caught with a folding knife in his undies and a razor blade told police he had them because he'd been fishing.
The items were discovered when Shane McAndrew was arrested at Wollongong Police Station on Friday in relation to a break-in he allegedly committed.
At 6.40pm on November 5, the residents of a Wegit Way, Warrawong home left and secured their property.
That night, McAndrew allegedly climbed onto the roof and was captured by CCTV.
Police alleged the 30-year-old broke into the home and stole four Pandora bracelets, a Samsung Galaxy smart watch, a mobile phone and a hair straightener.
McAndrews was identified as the alleged perpetrator through CCTV footage that captured him as he reported to Wollongong Police Station on bail for other matters.
Investigators allegedly matched a tattoo seen on the burglar caught on security footage at the Wegit Way home to McAndrews.
Officers arrested him at the police station on Friday.
A search uncovered a razor blade in his pocket and a metal detector beeped when waved over his groin.
That was because McAndrew had a folding knife with a four-centimetre blade secreted in his underpants.
He told police he had used the items while he was fishing, and had hidden the knife in his undies to avoid detection when he went in to report at the station.
McAndrew was charged with break and enter and steal, and two counts of custody of a knife.
McAndrew applied for bail at Wollongong Local Court on Saturday.
Lawyer Cody Baxter said McAndrew's grandmother was seriously ill and did not have much longer to live.
McAndrew had stable employment as a labourer, she said, and suffered from depression and anxiety.
Ms Baxter said there was a defence to the knife custody charges.
But Sergeant Coby Davis said McAndrew would have known his grandmother was ill when he allegedly committed these offences, and had not shown why his detention was not justified.
Registrar Cally D'Arcy also determined McAndrew had not shown why he should not remain in custody, and refused bail.
McAndrew will return to court on Monday.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
