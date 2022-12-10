Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Hawks go down in double-overtime heartbreaker in Cairns

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated December 10 2022 - 8:39pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Frazier was outstanding for the Hawks on Saturday with 26 points and eight rebounds. Picture - Getty Images

Illawarra's road woes have continued in heartbreaking fashion, going down 102-101 in double-overtime to the Taipans in Cairns on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.