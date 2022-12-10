Hawks go down in double-overtime heartbreaker in Cairns

Illawarra's road woes have continued in heartbreaking fashion, going down 102-101 in double-overtime to the Taipans in Cairns on Saturday.
Less than 48 hours after being on the wrong end of a pasting at the hands of the Phoenix, the Hawks were incredibly game but again fell just short of a breakthrough road victory.
It was the Hawks second double-overtime loss this season having gone down following two extra periods to Melbourne United in Wollongong earlier this campaign.
They were also undone by a last-second Hail Mary from Shaun Bruce to go down by one to Sydney three weeks ago, with Saturday's loss prolonging an utterly luckless run for Jacob Jackomas' side.
The visitors ultimately paid for costly second-quarter lapse that saw them surrender a 16-point lead to take just a five-point cushion to the break.
Having surrendered the lead midway through the third term, another late-game capitulation appeared on the cards before Michael Frazier and Tyler Harvey led a rearguard action that brought their side desperately close to victory.
Frazier finished with 26 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in just short of 46 minutes, going 6-10 from long-range and producing a coast-to-coast bucket that levelled the scores ahead of the second overtime.
Harvey was quiet for large stretches but made some huge shots down the stretch, including the levelling three that sent the game into overtime with 11 seconds left. He finished with 21 points, three assists and four steals.
Sam Froling had 22 points, six rebounds and three assists, while Deng Deng had some massive defensive plays and finished with 11 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and two steals.
In the end it came to nought, with the Tajhere McCall's 23 points, seven rebounds and three assists the key performance for the Snakes.
Keanu Pinder continued his rich vein of form with 18 points, 14 rebounds and six assists, while DJ Hogg's 5-11 from long-range his in his 23 points proved massive down the stretch.
It was a brave bounce-back effort from the Hawks on the back end of their toughest road swing of the season, but skipper Froling still cut a dejected figure post-game.
"Double-overtime losses are never fun," Froling said.
"You work so hard and feel like you've put in a good performance, to not get the win definitely hurts, but we're moving forward as a group.
"If we play like we did tonight, I don't know if many teams are going to beat us. If we put in that effort and we play that hard, we've got to get rewarded sometime soon.
"The Phoenix [performances] have probably been two of our worst but, other than those, past that FIBA break they've all been pretty close. There's been some heartbreakers like there was tonight.
"The next challenge for us will be backing this up with another good game in our next one. We've generally played well [one game] and then tend to struggle in the next one.
"For us, the next big step is going to be consistently playing good games and, as we do that, I'm sure we'll see the wins start to stack up a bit more."
Froling had four early points in a back-and-forth start, but back-to-back threes to Harvey and Deng saw the Hawks take a 12-6 lead and prompt Adam Forde to call timeout.
It did little to slow the visitors who continued to make the running, with Froling keeping his tally ticking to six and Harvey staying razor sharp from long-range to log eight for the term as the Hawks led by 11 at the first break.
Frazier had another pair of threes to start the second and Froling had a pair of gimmes as the Hawks went 10-5 to open up a 16-point lead and force Forde into another timeout.
The Snakes produced their own 10-5 run in response, punctuated by five straight to Hogg as Jackomas halted proceedings with the margin back into 11.
Hogg had another long bomb to take his tally to eight for the term as the gap tightened to single digits.
Having trailed by 16, the hosts remarkably pulled things back to five at the break after closing the term with a 15-4 fun.
Pinder had six points on an 8-2 run to start the third that quickly levelled the scores and forced Jackomas to burn a timeout little more than two minutes into the term.
Bul Kuol's three saw the home side take its first lead midway through the third. Frazier kept things ticking, while Froling took his tally to 18 as the margin tightened back to four at the final break.
Pinder continued his inside dominance but threes to Siva, Frazier and Harvey - the latter two consecutively- saw Forde call timeout with the Hawks again up by three with less than four minutes to play.
Siva had another long bomb from the Bunnings logo for a two-score cushion with three minutes left before two poor Hawks possessions allowed McCall to re-take the lead with 1.24 left.
McCall banked one in for a three-point lead with 54 seconds left. When Harvey's attempted leveller rimmed out at the other end it looked to be over before Deng grabbed an intercept and found an open Harvey who this time made no mistake to lock the scores at 87 apiece with 11 seconds left.
Deng produced another strong defensive possession, with DJ Hogg not getting near a go-ahead bucket before time ran out.
Frazier had a three to open OT and a lay-up that levelled the scores with with 22 seconds left and ultimately sent the game to double OT.
Hogg had a pair of threes to take the initiative in the second period of overtime but a wild over-the-shoulder three from Harvey again saw the Hawks go ahead.
Siva dropped two from the line but lost the handle down by one with 11 seconds left, handing possession back to the hosts.
The Hawks sent Pinder to the line, where he went 0-2, but Siva's last attempt at a buzzer-beater bounced out with the Snakes finally seeing it out 102-101.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
