Wellington Phoenix and Western Sydney Wanderers share spoils in Wollongong

By Joey Lynch/aap
Updated December 10 2022 - 8:32pm, first published 8:31pm
Wellington Phoenix and Western Sydney Wanderers fought out a 1-1 ALM draw in Wollongong on Saturday. Picture by Dean Lewins/AAP Photos

A late equaliser from Western Sydney Wanderers' Yeni Ngbakoto has cancelled out Bozhidar Kraev's opener and enabled his side to force a 1-1 draw with Wellington Phoenix in their A-League Men's meeting at WIN Stadium.

