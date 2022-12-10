Near misses a cruel trend for struggling Hawks

Illawarra coach Jacob Jackomas can't help wondering what could have been after being on the wrong end of another one-point heartbreaker in Cairns on Saturday.
The Hawks produced arguably its best start to a game this season to lead by 16 points deep into the second term, only for the Taipans to close the gap to three before halftime.
The game stayed on a knife-edge from there but it was the hosts who ultimately found something late in the second period of overtime.
It was the Hawks' second double-overtime loss this season having also gone down by six in double-OT to United in round five.
They were also done over by a last second three in another one-point loss to Sydney three weeks ago and enjoyed fourth-quarter leads only to go down to Perth and Adelaide on the road in rounds two and three.
The latter three gut-wrenchers all came while drastically undermanned, leaving rookie coach Jackomas with his fair share of what-ifs.
Certainly a dismal 2-12 record could look very different but Jackomas is certain his side can get over the hump in tight ones.
"We've played a lot of overtime or close-to-the-basket games as well as being blown out," Jackomas said following the Cairns defeat.
"We've had a few games [like that]. Perth in Perth I regard like that, Adelaide in Adelaide I regard as a game like that, the Melbourne game we played at home and the Kings game.
"A team with our record right now, there's not a lot that go to double-overtime and fight and scrap like that. Eventually those little mistakes won't be second nature.
"Our second nature will be making those winning plays if it's a box-out or a lay-up, whatever it is, to get us over the line in these ones.
"Maybe the next one, with all this learning, we can get it because I know they don't want to hurt like this again."
Having surrendered a 16-point advantage, the Hawks appeared on the path to another second-half capitulation of the type that has plagued their campaign.
It wasn't enough to get over the line, but Jackomas feels his side may turned a corner in dealing with the inevitable ebbs and flows of an NBL contest.
"In regards to the lead at the beginning, I'm really happy with the way we did handle [the Taipans comeback]," Jackomas said.
"Even in the overtime we handed little flows a little bit better where we could have just rolled off. We've done that on occasions and we've done the other on occasions too.
"Because it does get bad, we sort of remember the bad a little bit more which is fine, but we have handled it] before.
"We do have it in us. It's just putting it together on a consistent basis game after game."
Less than 48 hours after being admittedly "manhandled and bullied" by South East Melbourne, Jackomas said he couldn't have asked much more from his players on the back end of three games in six days.
"We've played a lot of overtime or close-to-the-basket games as well as being blown out. A team with our record right now, there's not a lot that go to double-overtime and fight and scrap like that.- Jacob Jackomas
"I think at the end of the day it's the guys' pride," Jackomas said.
"I don't know if I'm doing anything [special] there. I've said it a million times, we haven't had a bad day on the day-to-day [basis].
"These guys are really trying on the day-to-day. They've got a good mindset and they're allowing me to be a coach that can coach them hard and not worry about egos or feelings in the room.
"We've got people in the room that understand right from wrong and understand that that was wrong the other day and they're trying to make it right.
"I was proud of them before the game [because of that] but definitely after it that way. In saying that, I want to get them one."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website.
Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.