There's been no holding hands singing Kumbaya, but Josh Kerr admits the Dragons had some healing to do as a group on the back of another forgettable campaign last season.
The Dragons tumbled out of finals contention with a month left in the season that ended amid persistent reports that coach Anthony Griffin had lost the playing group.
There were also talk of a divide between the club's predominantly Sydney-based veteran brigade and its younger Wollongong contingent.
The talk ramped up when just two players turned up to the club's end-of-season presentation night and boom youngsters Jayden Sullivan and Tyrell Sloan requested releases from their respective deals.
While Kerr admits he has "bumped heads" with Griffin in the past, he feels the playing group and a coaching staff, that now includes new additions Ben Woolf and Ryan Carr, are back on the same page after an off-season of soul searching.
"I feel this year's the biggest shift I've seen from a cultural standpoint the way everyone's gelled together," Kerr said.
"I came through the system with Mary (Paul McGregor), Deano (Dean Young) and Benny Hornby. I grew with them from being a boy into being a young man.
"They really helped me with my career, they gave me my debut, so I was very close with those blokes. Hook's come along the last two years and you have to build a different relationship.
"He's old school, it's a different mentality. Everyone butts heads with their boss at times and I felt like I probably didn't thrive as much because I was so used to doing things a different way and not buying into what Hook wanted.
"I feel like this year it's just head down, bum up. If Hook says 'jump' I just say 'how high?'. We're so lucky to have this job and you don't have to get on with your boss all the time, you just have to get the job done.
"The coach can only do so much for you. I need to change myself and I think everyone's taking a look in the mirror as well. I think we've all come back with a mentality that we do need to change."
Kerr is part of an extensive off-contract brigade that also includes Blake Lawrie, Tyrell Fuimaono, Billy Burns, Moses Mbye and Aaron Woods.
Now 26, the former Queensland Origin squad member knows it's a pivotal season in his career.
"Last year was pretty disappointing going from 20 NRL games, 20 NRL games to seven NRL games," he said.
"I felt a bit lost with myself and my mentality, off-field stuff and in my head just not being where I wanted to be. It took a toll on me.
"In the off-season you reflect on who you are as a person and the biggest thing for me is to drop my ego and know I have to work hard and change aspects of my life.
"I don't just want to be part of an NRL squad and get a pay check, I want to be one of the best. As I get older now it's scarier because you come closer to the end of your career. You never know what could happen.
"I want to be a first-grader, I want to be in Origin and all those things. It doesn't come by going 'well, I think I should be here'. It's about actually doing the work and that's what I need to focus on."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
