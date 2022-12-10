Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Dragons must embrace Griffin's 'old school' mentality: Josh Kerr

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated December 11 2022 - 1:55pm, first published 7:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Kerr feels the Dragons have recaptured the bond lost through the struggles of last season. Picture by Adam McLean

There's been no holding hands singing Kumbaya, but Josh Kerr admits the Dragons had some healing to do as a group on the back of another forgettable campaign last season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.