A Kiama freedom fighter's dream of helping a First Nations artist with university studies has finally come to fruition after seven years of fundraising.
Printmaker Machteld Hali was one of the original "Freedom Riders" from 1965 who demonstrated against racial discrimination in facilities like clubs, cinemas and swimming pools and has continued her advocacy ever since.
For years Ms Hali and her partner have been fundraising to establish the Charlie Perkins Freedom Ride Scholarship (in honour of the 1965 demonstration), and recently awarded Mon Bradbery, a proud Kamilaroi woman, with the prize.
"I want to pave the way for Indigenous communities and strengthen their importance in the Australian community and broaden peoples understanding of Indigenous Australian culture," the 24-year-old said.
"I believe the best way to achieve this is through education and creating a safe space in schools for students to express themselves, understand the world around them and grow as individuals through learning and specifically, the creative arts."
Ms Bradbery is studying a Bachelor of Education at the University of New England and said she thinks the best way to achieve her goal is through creating safe places for school students to express themselves - specifically creative arts.
"The criteria for choosing Mon were that she had to come from the general Moree region and be an enthusiastic motivated student whose goal was to go back and work in her community," Ms Hali said.
"This project is special to me for the memory of Charlie [Perkins, leader of the original ride] whom had such an impact on all who knew him for his passion, drive, sense of humour and sheer bloody mindedness.
"I too believe in the power of education, especially in the arts."
Ms Hali and her partner Shane Gardner spent the last seven years fundraising for the scholarship and managed to secure more than $16,200 for it.
She said her fundraising would continue, with the hope of another scholarship being awarded in the future.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
