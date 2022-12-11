Alex Pozzer and Skye Bell were in red-hot form on Saturday on their way to claiming major wins at the Splash Wollongong event.
The competition at Belmore Basin was divided into two sections - aquathon and ocean swim - with participants of all ages and abilities taking part.
Pozzer secured victory in the men's long aqua in a time of 38:17 from Zac Brown and Joel Skipper, while Skye Bell (43:34) won the women's long aqua from Rachael McCarthy and Alexis Bell.
The long aqua sections were the main event on a big day of swimming. Other highlights included the open water 2km swims, which were won by Darren Turner (men's) and Tahlie Oxman (women's).
This year's Splash Wollongong was set to be held in March, but was postponed until December due to ongoing rain. After that first false start, organiser Rob Battocchio said Saturday's event was a great success.
"We didn't know what to expect after COVID and then the storm cell in March. The forecast was reasonable, but on the day, we couldn't have asked for better conditions. It was warmer, with crystal clear water and a light southerly swirl," he said.
"We had a really healthy crowd on Saturday, with close to 500 registrations. We had a handful of people from Queensland and ACT, and across regional NSW, plus locals and Sydneysiders. And we had a lot of first-timers, which was great to see.
"The day wasn't incident free, because people would have heard that a person did unfortunately pass away [at Wollongong Harbor], but that wasn't part of the event itself. But there was a lot of positive outcomes on Saturday, the 2km swim was spectacular to watch as participants went around the heads of the harbour."
Saturday's Splash Wollongong was held to whet the appetite ahead of the Australia Day Aquathon, which will return to the Illawarra next month.
Organisers are expecting substantial crowd numbers for the 2023 event following two years of COVID restrictions.
The Aquathon - which is known as the region's signature event - was officially launched in the lead-up to Splash Wollongong. Ambassadors for next year's event include former Australian Olympic swimmers Jarrod Poort and Dave McKeon.
Battocchio said Saturday's Splash was a good test run for the Aquathon in January.
"What really humbles is when people come up and say they wanted to try an event that was a little bit quieter than Aquathon. So it's a really good taster," he said.
"Everything flowed well, we had amazing support from all of our services and volunteers who got involved. The event shone through once again and, collectively, we put on a really good show and got excellent feedback."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
