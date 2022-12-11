Wests captain Aaryn Kornberger admits he needs to go back to the drawing board after his side was outclassed by Helensburgh on Saturday.
Chasing 234 for victory, opener Mitch McCrae set the tone for the Burgh at Figtree Oval, scoring an unbeaten 117 which included 14 boundaries. McCrae was well supported by Jack Collimore (51 not out) as the visitors secured the win with seven wickets still in the shed.
Earlier in the day, Kornberger also scored an unbeaten century (112 not out) to drag his side to a competitive total, with Johandre Barnard and Lachlan Brady picking up two wickets.
Kornberger said it was a tough day at the office on Saturday.
"We bowled everything, we didn't bowl one side of the wicket or stick to a plan," he said.
"Mitch McCrae, he's as good as it gets. He's a fantastic player and he played really well, I'm pretty sure it was a chanceless hundred, so it's pretty hard to compete against that. But we didn't really do ourselves any favours with the ball and there was a lot of extras I believe too, which is never great when you're trying to save the game or build up some pressure.
"There was not much pressure put on them and they scored freely too much on both sides of the wicket, which was a bit frustrating. We've just got to go back to the drawing board and work it out at training."
The result continues Wests Illawarra's mixed start to the Cricket Illawarra men's premiership, which has seen them secure three victories from six starts.
After winning three out of their first four games, Wests have dropped their past two matches to Northern Districts and Helesburgh, leaving Kornberger searching for answers.
"We just haven't had the same team on the park most weeks to be honest, which makes it tough," he said.
"But our bowling just hasn't been good enough. There's been too many extras, a lot of loose starting overs and, towards the end, the pressure hasn't been there. And it's very hard to win games when you're not putting pressure on teams.
"We're just going to have to go back to the drawing board and try change up a few things. We'll see what we can do at training to help our players to develop a few different balls and skills to do what we want to do, and control the games a bit better."
Elsewhere, Wollongong continued their impressive start to the season by thrashing Balgownie.
The Lighthouse Keepers, who sit on top of the ladder, batted first at Judy Masters Oval and posted 7/312 from their allotted 50 overs.
In reply, the Magpies' innings never got going as they were bundled out for 36, with Cooper Bramley and David Wood taking three wickets apiece for Wollongong.
In the first grade remaining games on Saturday, Northern Districts managed their fourth straight win in-a-row with a four-wicket victory over Port Kembla at King George V Oval; Dapto claimed a 55-run win over Corrimal at Reed Park; and Keira beat Uni by 52 runs at University Oval.
