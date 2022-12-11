Illawarra Mercury
Wests prepare to learn from Cricket Illawarra defeat against Helensburgh

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated December 11 2022 - 4:13pm, first published 3:20pm
Wests batter Udura Jaysundra drives the ball down the ground against Helensburgh at Figree Oval on Saturday. Picture by Robert Peet

Wests captain Aaryn Kornberger admits he needs to go back to the drawing board after his side was outclassed by Helensburgh on Saturday.

