Wollongong Messiah Choir joined hundreds of musicians at Sydney Opera House for the grand Handel's Messiah ensemble this week.
The group of Wollongong musicians including crew from Wollongong Conservatorium, University of Wollongong and Sydney Philharmonia Choirs united with 700 singers, orchestra and international soloists in Sydney.
Wollongong Conservatorium CEO David Francis believes performing at the majestic Sydney Opera House was a bucket-list achievement for many musicians.
"It's been wonderful to bring singers from across the region and the University of Wollongong for regular rehearsals at UOW under the expert tuition of local Baritone, Hayden Barrington who has been leading rehearsals," Mr Francis said.
The classical masterpiece which was first performed in Dublin in 1742, is a much-loved musical rendition and a Christmas favourite around the globe.
For UOW biologist and writer, Alison Haynes, it was be her second time performing the oratorio, having previously sung at school at The Royal Albert Hall in England.
"I thought it was a rather nice symmetry to sing it again in the Sydney Opera House" she said, "It's been a big commitment but I'm glad I've kept up."
ABC Radio broadcaster Melinda James is another one of the talented crew members acing the two-and-a-half-hour composition.
"I can definitely sing in tune, but my voice is probably best suited to a choir involving several hundred fellow choristers. I'm not soloist material but I do have a deep love of choral music," Ms James said.
Ms James said she is extremely grateful to the Wollongong Conservatorium for giving her the opportunity.
"The thing I'm most looking forward to is that physical, transcendental feeling of making music as one with hundreds of individuals, that feeling when all the cells in your body resonate and reverberate with the shifting harmonies," she said.
Two of the three concerts were held on December 8 and 10, with the last show coming up on Sunday night, December 11.
