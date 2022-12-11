Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong choir part of the grand Handle's Messiah ensemble at the Opera House

Zaina A Sayeda
By Zaina A Sayeda
December 11 2022 - 11:12am
Handel's Messiah choir for the Sydney Opera House concert. Supplied picture.

Wollongong Messiah Choir joined hundreds of musicians at Sydney Opera House for the grand Handel's Messiah ensemble this week.

