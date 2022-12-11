Illawarra Hawks legend Chuck Harmison was known for possessing some pretty lethal elbows in his NBL heyday. It's perhaps the one thing he's passed on to son Mitch as he pursues an utterly different - and certainly more bruising - sporting vocation.
Fighting out Windang's elite Freestyle MMA stable, Mitch Harmison is one of the top-rated amateur welterweights in the country, with four stoppage wins on his perfect 5-0 record.
It's certainly not something Chuck - whose Hawks playing number sits retired in the WEC rafters - expected to see.
"It took us by surprise a little bit but he's clearly got a passion for it," Chuck told Hoopla.
"I wasn't a huge fan of MMA but I love going to watch him fight. It was pretty nerve-wracking, especially the first fight because we didn't know what to expect, but he was hyped up and doing his dance going into the ring.
"You sit there with your stomach in knots before the fight but once he gets into it you calm down, you start screaming and yelling, it's good fun.
"You don't fear for him, you don't want him to get hurt, but he obviously knows what he's doing and had some success at it.
"The thing I like about it is they show a lot of respect for each other. They're in there kicking the shit out of each other and then when one wins he picks the other guy up.
"It's like any sport, you respect your opponent. There has to be a winner and a loser and you respect the other guy."
While Chuck was known to take no prisoners in the paint, he insists Mitch has forged his path in the combat game all on his own.
"I tried to wrestle once in junior high and got my arse kicked so he didn't get it from me," Chuck said.
"He put this all together himself. The only thing he got from me was probably a little bit of his height, but his mother's kept him on the shorter side too.
"He was always into different sports, he played AFL, a bit of rugby and basketball. I tried to teach him to shoot and he told me I didn't know what I was talking about."
I tried to wrestle once in junior high and got my arse kicked so he didn't get it from me.
Mitch doesn't disagree.
"As a 15-year-old kid, who listens to their dad?" he said.
"I was going all right at basketball, he'd try and train me but I just didn't follow through with it. I played for a few years until it got to men's comp.
"I was a bit better then, but I didn't really want to go to the rep stuff. I chose partying over locking down training."
It largely changed when Mitch meant his fiancee Amena Hadaya - a rising star UFC-bound in 2023 after recently turning pro with two wins in as many weeks.
"I met Amena four years ago and that's what really brought me into the sport," Mitch said.
"I've always liked the sport of martial arts, I always had a boxing bag up in the backyard. It was just training to begin with but I always had a feeling I'd want to fight but.
"Once I started I was sure of it. We moved over to Freestyle a year after I started training and it was the best move ever.
"There's so many killers in the (Freestyle) gym and it's good to be here just growing off everyone, not just the fighting side of things, but for life.
"The sport's given me more than fighting so I'll keep going with it until it shuts me down, which I can't see happening anytime soon."
Hadaya is just one Freestyle MMA alum that appears UFC-bound, with the likes of newly crowned Eternal featherweight champion Justin Van Heerden, Jarrett Wilbraham and Colby Thicknesse all looking to walk the trail blazed by stablemate and current UFC pound-for-pound king Alex Volkanovski.
Harmison isn't in any huge rush to join them but will be looking to end 2023 with a pro bout or two under his belt. From there, who knows.
"I'd like a couple of really hard [amateur] tests before I make the jump to pro but it could be on the cards next year," he said.
