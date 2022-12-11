A Wollongong pottery studio is hosting their first artisan market on Sunday December 18 with a raft of local makers and artists set to show their wares.
The "Good Stuff Markets" at Clay Wollongong, on Keira Street, will also gist food, entertainment and family-fun activities.
Spokeswoman Chelsea Smith said there would be 30 stalls from hand-made ceramic objects to art and functional homewares, jewellery, clothing, vinyl records, cheese and drinks, candles, books, leather goods and even sourdough woodfired pizza.
"Our studio is on a huge site on Keira St Wollongong and it is the perfect space to host a big market day and offer the Wollongong community a chance to shop local for Christmas this year," she said.
"We have called it Good Stuff Markets and intend on rolling it out annually ahead of Christmas time each year."
Clay Wollongong opened at the end of June offering wine and pottery nights as well as a space for serious ceramic artists (or those wanting to learn).
Ms Smith said they've been rolling out new short courses each month - like make-your-own teapot and keep cup.
Hand-made Ceramics by Clay Wollongong's Artist Collective, Melody Emi Brunton of Emi Ceramics, Penny Dillon of Kusu Ceramics, Angela Xrisaphina Bekiaris of Love Songs for Plants, Rainy BB World, to name a few.
Concept candle studio by Wollongong designer Madeline Hoy Nonna's Grocer,
Wollongong-based curated book subscription service by Austinmer local Laura Brading WellRead,
Brand new Port Kembla neighborhood bottle shop + record store by local Port Kembla couple James & Chelsea Yakka Records & Bottle-O
Handcrafted & sustainable jewellery by Wombarra-based jeweller Anna Wales: Unu Jewellery
Sourdough woodfired pizza by Ciro's Za Pizza, the team behind popular local breadmakers Pane Paradiso
Small batch Clothing Wear for women & children by wollongong-based sisters Hannah & Melina- Delphi Wear
