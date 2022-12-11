A superb bowling performance from Hunter Ockenden - with some all-round support from Alex Brown - helped guide Shellharbour to a convincing win over Oak Flats on Saturday.
The Rats batted first at Geoff Shaw Oval, but were restricted to a total of just 141 as 17-year-old Ockenden ripped through their line-up, taking 5/37 from nine overs. Brown was also excellent, taking 3/28, while Liam Urszulak top-scored with 66.
In reply, City were in early trouble at 1/19, when opener Nick Formosa was joined by Brown in the middle. The pair compiled a 62-run stand before Formosa (26) was dismissed.
The visitors lost two more quick wickets, including Brown for 31. However, that was the last batter to fall, as captain Ned Taylor (22 not out) and Cade Hotham (33no) combined for an unbeaten 56-run partnership to guide Shellharbour to victory in the 29th over.
"I think it was good to get our season back after our loss to Lake Illawarra [last weekend]. I was very happy with the response from the side," Taylor said.
"It was a fantastic effort from 17-year-old Hunter, I think he bowled incredibly well to the conditions and his 5/37 wasn't lost on anyone. He did a fantastic job, and Alex was just as good at the other end.
"With the bat, it was about playing some selfish cricket and not wanting to leave it to the next bloke. That was the message giving before we went out to bat, and I was very happy with some of the little partnerships that were put together, and we were able to put the game to bed pretty early."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
