Shellharbour City steadies ship with convincing victory over Oak Flats Rats

Joshua Bartlett
Joshua Bartlett
Updated December 11 2022 - 4:00pm, first published 3:30pm
Alex Brown led the way with both bat and ball for Shellharbour on Saturday. Picture by Anna Warr

A superb bowling performance from Hunter Ockenden - with some all-round support from Alex Brown - helped guide Shellharbour to a convincing win over Oak Flats on Saturday.

