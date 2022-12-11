It's taken several weeks but the state government has finally announced access to the much anticipated Back to School vouchers will appear from Monday, December 12.
It comes as Illawarra school uniform supplier Poppets Direct spoke out about the ambiguity of the start date for the scheme, and was resorting to tell parents to lay-by their uniforms for 2023.
On Sunday, the NSW Government announced parents, carers and guardians could apply for up to $150 per child until the vouchers expire on June 30, 2023, and can be used at registered businesses towards items including bags, shoes, prescribed textbooks and lunchboxes.
NSW Treasurer Matt Kean said the government understands getting ready for the new school year can be expensive.
"From small uniform shops to larger stationery retailers, the pick-up from business has been strong already with more than 500 across the State registered to accept the vouchers and more expected in the coming months," Mr Kean said.
"Not only are the Back to School NSW Vouchers a big help for families in getting kids equipped with what they need, they'll provide a real shot in the arm for businesses across the state too."
Parents and carers can apply for three $50 vouchers per school-aged child, using the Service NSW app, on the phone or by visiting a Service Centre.
People can search for registered businesses in their local area by using the online Business Finder Tool and can use multiple vouchers in one transaction.
The Premier's Back to School NSW program is one of more than 70 government rebates and vouchers available through the Savings Finder program.
For more information about the vouchers visit www.service.nsw.gov.au/back-to-school-vouchers, call Service NSW on 13 77 88 or visit your local Service NSW Service Centre.
