Parents can finally apply for NSW Back to School vouchers from Monday

By Newsroom
Updated December 11 2022 - 5:24pm, first published 3:29pm
Kindergarten teacher reading to children generic school.

It's taken several weeks but the state government has finally announced access to the much anticipated Back to School vouchers will appear from Monday, December 12.

