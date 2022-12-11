They were on the wrong side of the scoreboard, but Albion Park skipper Tom Wilson says there were plenty of good signs to emerge from Saturday's loss to North Nowra-Cambewarra.
Wilson compiled a half-century and Kynan Barton (43 not out) also spent valuable time at the crease as the Eagles posted their highest total of the South Coast season - 8/220 from 50 overs.
In reply, North Nowra secured victory in the 43rd over for the loss of five wickets. Opener Ben Beck scored 62, while Kasey Barton picked up two wickets for Albion Park.
"We were a bit unfortunate, we had a few injuries and a few blokes unavailable, so we only batted with 10. So it was a pretty big effort from the guys to put a total on the board," Wilson said.
"I thought we bowled and fielded pretty well, and restricted them pretty well considering we had six or seven under the age of 16 that played. So it was quite a young team and I'm proud of the effort that they put in."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
