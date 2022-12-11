Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Young Albion Park Eagles look for positives after South Coast Cricket loss

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated December 11 2022 - 3:58pm, first published 3:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albion Park bowler Andrew Meijer. Picture by Adam McLean

They were on the wrong side of the scoreboard, but Albion Park skipper Tom Wilson says there were plenty of good signs to emerge from Saturday's loss to North Nowra-Cambewarra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.