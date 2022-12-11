It was a full house at the Coledale RSL Club on Sunday as the watering-hole served its last drinks after 76-years of operation.
The inevitable closure of The Club is because of dwindling finances due to trading loss during the pandemic, bad weather and declining popularity of RSL clubs, according to management.
James Gatley, secretary and spokesperson for the Coledale RSL Sub-branch who owns the building, said discussion with a number of new entities to take over the lease are continuing.
"We look forward to being able to jointly announce the plan for the site's future with the successful party shortly," he told the Mercury.
The Club's secretary Warrick Try, who joined the board five years ago, was extremely saddened his efforts to turn things around hadn't been fruitful.
"No matter what way we turned we haven't been able to do it and that makes me very sad," he said.
"It's become quite a wealthy area, people are buying houses averaging around $2 million and people spending that kind of money are not traditional club goers," he said.
"Clubs have always traditionally been a working man's, coal miner's club and is not such attraction to higher income earners."
He said some patrons were quite disappointed with the closing while some understood why, all in all the sentiment of sadness was mirrored by everyone.
Coledale Oysters Winter Swimming Club president Paul Bentley was seen enjoying some cold beers with his crew of 20 at what they said was their usual post-swim hangout spot.
"What we do is we swim at the ocean pool during winter and then we come down and have soup and a bit of a laugh and create some memories," Mr Bentley said.
The Coledale resident said the the long-running club will be sorely missed by the community.
"To lose that community interaction, to know people will no longer have a quirky club to meet their friends anymore is pretty sad,' he said.
Member of Oysters Winter Swimming Club David Eadie who has been swimming with the club for 24 years said he would miss the regular visits to the club.
"We have been very well-looked after here," Mr Eadie said.
"I've lived here for 80 years and this club has always been a place to get some drinks, play a game of carpet bowls and just catch up with everyone, now that it's going we have to look for another place," Mr Brackenreg said.
With the RSL club's 76-year run coming to an end, there have been other potential venue operators interested in setting up camp at the picturesque location.
