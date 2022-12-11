A 37-year-old Unanderra man, who has never held a car or bike licence, is accused of leading police on a high speed chase on a dirt bike at the weekend.
Trent Lloyd appeared in Wollongong Bail Court on Sunday, facing a string of charges which included possess a prohibited drug, never licensed person drive vehicle on road first offence and use unregistered registrable Class A motor vehicle on road.
In the police facts tendered to court, it is alleged Lloyd was riding a Crossfire 250cc trail bike on the Princes Highway at Unanderra about 11pm on Saturday when officers saw him.
The facts state the motorcyclist had no lights on, no registration plate visible and was reaching speeds of up to 80 kilometres an hour along O'Donnell Road.
It's then alleged Lloyd failed to pull over for police who were under lights and sirens, with a pursuit initiated but it ended with a bang.
Lloyd is then accused in the documents of crashing the motorcycle into the front garden of a home on O'Donnell Road before attempting to run from the scene.
The facts state police needed to tackle Lloyd to the ground and use force to be able to get hand-cuffs on him and arrest him.
A body search then uncovered 0.62 grams of methylamphetamine in his pocket, which he apparently told police he intended to eat, according to the court documents.
The accused was then taken to Wollongong Police Station where he was charged, while the bike was seized as forensic evidence.
In applying for bail on Sunday, police prosecutor Sergeant Tanya Pavlin opposed the application telling the court the accused posed an extreme risk to the community as the chase only ended due to the rider coming off the bike.
However, Deputy Registrar Cally D'Arcy chose to grant bail due to his role as a carer for a family member, under the condition he not ride a motorcycle or drive a car along with abiding to a curfew.
Lloyd is set to reappear in Wollongong Local Court on December 20.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
