Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Unanderra man Trent Lloyd charged over high-speed chase on dirt bike

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated December 12 2022 - 7:08am, first published December 11 2022 - 5:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong Local Court. ACM file image.

A 37-year-old Unanderra man, who has never held a car or bike licence, is accused of leading police on a high-speed chase on a dirt bike at the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.