Illawarra residents are being urged to consider adopting a dog from the RSPCA shelter at Unanderra following an influx of canines over the Christmas/New Year period.
The explosion of unwanted pets combined with staffing problems has led the RSPCA Illawarra Shelter to suspend taking in dogs.
Dogs are more likely to be surrendered during the festive season while more strays come in at this time of year, often as a result of becoming lost or escaping their yards while owners are away, or being spooked by New Year's Eve fireworks.
The RSPCA Illawarra shelter at Unanderra is the third largest RSPCA shelter in the state, with the capacity to care for up to 80 dogs.
RSPCA Illawarra Shelter manager Janelle Kalkan said they saw an influx of dogs this time of year and 2022-23 was no exception.
Ms Kalkan said there were about 45 canines in care just before Christmas, but this had jumped up recently.
"We currently have 70 dogs," she said. "We have had a couple of litters of pups since December. which brings our numbers up a little.
"We have had to halt surrender intake due to staffing levels so that we can ensure all of the animals in the shelter have the best care possible."
Ms Kalkan said while there were a number of reasons dogs came to the shelter, which is the holding facility for Shellharbour and Wollongong local government areas, the majority were surrendered by their owners.
"People have largely moved away from giving people pets as presents as a general rule, but we do see more dogs at this time of year because people go away or their circumstances change," she said.
Ms Kalkan said the majority of surrenders occurred when a dog was in the juvenile stage of development.
"A lot of animals we see here are between nine months and two years of age, which is when you see those more difficult behavioural problems," she said.
Ms Kalkan said dogs of this age needed more attention. This is when dog owners who don't devote enough time to their pet will see bad habits get out of hand.
"It is very much this thing that people don't have time. It may be that kids were meant to be helping with walking the dog," she said.
Ms Kalkan said the shelter tried to work with owners to help keep dogs in their homes where possible.
"We talk about what the issue is and what options there are," she said.
"We have behavioural vets and trainers they can work with. We have a behavioural team that does assessments and a rehabilitation team on site."
She said that in the event a dog was surrendered, the team worked with the animal to reverse any behavioural problems before it was put up for adoption.
She encouraged people looking for canine companionship to adopt from an RSPCA shelter.
It costs $580 to adopt a puppy and $480 to adopt a dog over six months of age, which includes desexing, all shots and vaccinations, intestinal worming and flea treatment.
The shelter provides care, shelter and veterinary treatment to abandoned, injured, neglected and sick animals.
Animals arrive at the shelter for a number of different reasons, including being surrendered by their owner, handed in as strays or as a result of being sick or injured, or seized by an inspector under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1979.
The shelter sells pet retail products, offers volunteer opportunities and runs a foster care and school holiday program.
The shelter is located at 54 Industrial Road, Unanderra, and is open Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 3.30pm each day.
It is closed Mondays and public holidays.
All animals suitable for adoption can be found here.
