A Wollongong man who allegedly ran across the tracks in front of an oncoming train while intoxicated has succeeded in his bid for bail.
Zane Alexander Rook, 22, fronted Wollongong Local Court from the police holding cells on Monday following his arrest the night before.
According to court documents, Rook was allegedly seen on CCTV and by rail station staff about 9.30pm on Sunday, December 11 standing on platform one of Wollongong train station.
As a train approached the platform, Rook allegedly jumped onto the railway line and crossed the line onto platform two.
Police allege Rook became aggressive and yelled abuse at train staff who approached him. It is also alleged Rook pushed a man who was attempting to calm him down.
When police attended the scene shortly after, they allegedly saw Rook, appearing drunk, on platform two.
Police were aware of Rook's current bail conditions prohibiting him from being intoxicated in public, court documents stated.
Officers searched Rook and allegedly found an open bottle of white wine and whiskey.
He was arrested and subsequently charged with common assault and pedestrian crossing a running line.
In court, Magistrate Claire Girotto asked Rook if he had any plans to control his alcohol and drug use.
Rook told the court he had been using drugs since his early teens, and that he had a scheduled appointment with the Illawarra Drug and Alcohol Service today.
Ms Girotto granted him bail so he could attend it.
"This is your last chance, you've got to start doing something about the drugs and alcohol," Ms Girotto said.
Rook was also ordered to abide by a curfew to not leave a Warilla address after 8pm and before 8am.
He will face court again on January 17.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
