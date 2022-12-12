A Nowra man who terrorised ex-girlfriend by biting her arm, driving his car at her then posting her nude photo to Instagram will remain behind bars until October next year.
Matthew Kaplantzi, 23, was handed his sentence at Wollongong Local Court on Monday after he pleaded guilty to four charges earlier this year.
Documents tendered to the court revealed on May 2, Kaplantzi erupted in an aggressive fit after his then-girlfriend asked him to stop contacting her family when he messaged them on her phone while she was sleeping.
He reacted by throwing and smashing property owned by the woman. After she tried to stop him, Kaplantzi jumped on top of her and the pair began to struggle.
Kaplantzi bit the woman on her right arm, causing heavy bruising. The following day, the pair got into another argument, and Kaplanzti left their Nowra address and got into his car.
The woman followed Kaplantzi out of the house to move her car because she thought Kaplantzi would damage it.
But as she walked along the driveway, he drove his car towards her, making her fear for her life.
Magistrate Claire Girotto noted this was the most "serious" part of Kaplantzi's offending.
"She would have been hit by you if the neighbour did not move her out of the way," Ms Girotto said. "You could have been facing a charge of murder."
A couple of days later, Kaplantzi accessed the woman's Instagram account and threatened to harm a dog they shared ownership of.
He also messaged the woman saying he had posted on her account. When she was unable to access it, she asked what he had posted, to which he said "you nude idiot".
The court heard this was an act of "revenge" by Kaplantzi, which Ms Girotto labelled "nasty" behaviour with a permanent impact.
The woman reported to Lake Illawarra police, who saw the bruising caused by Kaplantzi biting her the weekend prior.
Kaplantzi, who was on parole at the time of the offending, handed himself in to Lake Illawarra police station on May 10.
In sentencing, Ms Girotto afforded Kaplantzi a 10 per cent discount for his guilty pleas to charges of intimidation, intentionally distributing an intimate image without consent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault.
He was handed a 12-month prison sentence, backdating to October this year.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Please phone Lifeline 13 11 14 or 1800-RESPECT 1800 737 732 if you need help.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
