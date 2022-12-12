The Illawarra can expect cooler temperatures this week as a cold front generates unsettled conditions across the state's east from Monday.
The cold front will bring windy conditions to most areas during the day and cooler temperatures at night.
It comes as parts of the Illawarra area were rocked by a severe thunderstorm earlier Monday, which brought damaging winds to the northern parts of the Illawarra and Sydney.
The Australian Bureau of Meteorology has predicted partly cloudy conditions for the rest of Monday, with a 70 per cent chance of showers, lessening in the afternoon, and a daytime maximum temperature of 22 to 27 degrees.
Temperatures are expected to drop overnight to just 10 degrees.
Tuesday will bring sunny conditions and a high of just 20 to 25 degrees, before the mercury drops again to an overnight temperature as low as 8 degrees.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Overnight temperatures will fall to between 7 and 12 degrees, with daytime highs of between 15 and 21.
Thursday will be partly cloudy with a 50 per cent chance of showers in the Illawarra's southern suburbs and 20 per cent elsewhere.
Overnight temperatures will fall to between 5 and 10 degrees, while daytime temperatures will reach 16 to 21 degrees.
Illawarra residents are urged to take steps to protect themselves and their property during thunderstorm season.
State Emergency Service advises people to move cars undercover or away from trees and secure or put away any loose items around your house, yard and balcony before a storm hits.
Residents should also stay at least eight metres away from fallen powerlines or objects that may be energised, such as fences, and to report fallen powerlines to your energy supplier.
Other safety tips includes:
For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES NSW on 132 500.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.