Australian Bureau of Meteorology predicts cooler conditions for the Illawarra this week

Merryn Porter
By Merryn Porter
Updated December 12 2022 - 12:51pm, first published 12:00pm
Cool change: The Illawarra is set to shiver through cooler conditions this week. Picture: Wesley Lonergan

The Illawarra can expect cooler temperatures this week as a cold front generates unsettled conditions across the state's east from Monday.

