"The whole shire is late for work", said one of the thousands of frustrated motorists affected by Monday morning's truck rollover in Sylvania at the start of the peak period.
The truck rolled on the northbound side of the Princes Highway near the approach to Tom Ugly's Bridge about 6am, with its load of cardboard for recycling spilling across the road.
Lanes on both side of the highway were closed.
Live Traffic Sydney tweeted at 9.10am: "One northbound lane has reopened on Princes Hwy due to this truck crash, while two remain closed. Two southbound lanes also remain closed. Traffic remains heavy in the area so continue to allow extra travel time".
Roads between Princes Highway and the alternative Captain Cook Bridge crossing of Georges River were choked with traffic in the following hours.
Kingsway at Miranda was at a near standstill with Christmas shoppers adding extra traffic.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.