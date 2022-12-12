A man in his late 50s has been left with permanent scars after two men broke into his Lake Heights home and violently assaulted him on Boxing Day last year.
If it weren't for the intervention of his neighbour, the man who was "seriously wounded" would have likely ended up much worse, Wollongong District Court heard.
Ryan Keegan, aged 23 of Coniston, was jailed on Monday after he pleaded guilty to aggravated break and enter to commit a serious indictable offence and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company earlier this year.
On December 26 last year, the victim was in his Lake Heights unit when he saw a masked Keegan and his co-accused standing over his female friend.
The victim yelled "what are you doing here" before the men demanded his car keys.
A confrontation ensued when the victim refused to hand them over, with Keegan and his co-accused throwing several punches to the man's head, chest and face.
The victim managed to break free and ran outside yelling out for help.
He went back inside and found both men in the kitchen, the co-accused wielding a knife.
The court heard the victim grabbed the knife - which left him seriously wounded - and another struggle began.
"The fact the victim grabbed the blade carries no blame on him ... he was doing what he could to protect himself," Judge Andrew Haesler said.
A neighbour who heard the victim's pleas for help walked in and attempted to push the offenders away, but suffered a broken nose after one of the men punched him.
The neighbour then grabbed the co-accused and restrained him outside, but eventually the pair broke free and fled the scene.
A short time later, police arrested Keegan and the co-accused in Berkeley.
The victim suffered cuts to his face, shin, a long laceration to the side of his stomach and a deep laceration to his index finger which required urgent surgery in Sydney.
The court heard the victim has been left with permanent scars, and that his neighbour felt "so unsafe" following the incident he had to relocate from the area.
In sentencing, Judge Haesler balanced Keegan's difficult upbringing alongside his "lengthy" criminal history.
Keegan was handed a four-year and six-month jail term, backdated from December 26 last year.
He was also given a non-parole period of two years and six months, making him eligible for release on June 25, 2024.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
