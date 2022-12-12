Civilians should never be targets during war. Letters, December 13, 2022

Illawarra Mercury
Civilians should never be targets during war. Letters to the Editor, December 13, 2022

December 13 2022 - 4:30am
I feel great sympathy for the people of Ukraine at the merciless and ongoing destruction of their country's infrastructure, homes and other amenities from the merciless onslaught from Russian forces under Putin. The lives of Ukraine's civilian population during the coming winter will be marked by misery and deprivation.

