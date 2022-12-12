Civilians should never be targets during war. Letters, December 13, 2022

Response to the letter by Anne O'Hara, "Case for climate change" (Mercury, December 5) just does not stack up. What extreme weather disasters is she attempting to highlight? Australia is a land of droughts and flooding rains, not climate change based on hysteria and propaganda. The Paris Agreement is a total farce. Australia has to shut down our cattle and sheep farming industries, our coal, gas, uranium and iron ore mining industries which will cripple our nation and its people. And China can just sit back and watch us destroy ourselves as they were excluded from the Paris Agreement.