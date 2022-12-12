Civilians should never be targets during war. Letters, December 13, 2022

I feel great sympathy for the people of Ukraine at the merciless and ongoing destruction of their country's infrastructure, homes and other amenities from the merciless onslaught from Russian forces under Putin. The lives of Ukraine's civilian population during the coming winter will be marked by misery and deprivation.
I felt much the same way about Churchill's destruction of Dresden and its civilian population by incendiary bombing during World War II and America's annihilation of the civilian populations of Hiroshima and Nagasaki during the same conflict.
There are countless examples throughout history of countries engaging in horrendous acts of violence against civilians in the name of protecting their country's national security. Acts of aggression between and amongst nations should only involve members of their armed forces who have signed up to take part and understand the risks.
Civilians should not be political pawns in life and death conflict. Many political leaders throughout history have been guilty of such crimes against humanity and have much to answer for. Negotiation is always a much better alternative.
John Martin, Woonona
Apparently gas industry CEOs are outraged that the Australian government is protecting the Australian people and not their massive profits and their own massive bonuses. These huge profits are made because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and not through any skills or hard work of the gas industry. These CEOs seem to forget It's our gas.
It's not their property, it belongs to the people of Australia. All they do is remove it from the land that all Australians own and supply it back to us. They can charge a fee for doing that, but our gas still belongs to ALL Australians.
Doug Steley, Heyfield
Response to the letter by Anne O'Hara, "Case for climate change" (Mercury, December 5) just does not stack up. What extreme weather disasters is she attempting to highlight? Australia is a land of droughts and flooding rains, not climate change based on hysteria and propaganda. The Paris Agreement is a total farce. Australia has to shut down our cattle and sheep farming industries, our coal, gas, uranium and iron ore mining industries which will cripple our nation and its people. And China can just sit back and watch us destroy ourselves as they were excluded from the Paris Agreement.
Yes, there was an increase in votes for the fake independent Teals and the Greens and that largely came from young people who have been brainwashed at school. Why is it that every time nuclear power is mentioned one of the objections is it's too expensive, yet renewables has an open cheque book?
Adrian Devlin, Fairy Meadow
