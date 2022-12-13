Indonesia should pay price for bomber release. Letters, December 14, 2022

The early release by the Indonesian authorities of the Bali bomber Umar Patek has been met with disillusionment and anger by many Australians. A sentence of 20 years for mass murder, at the time was seen by most reasonable people, as a punishment not getting within a bull's roar for the heinous crime Patek had committed. The 20 years given to Patek matched that received by Australian citizen Schapelle Corby. Her crimes, bringing a kilo of two of smoking dope into Bali.
Corby served nine years of her sentence plus a further two years detention in Bali. Patek served 10 years of his sentence and has been paroled because of his good behaviour and the Indonesian authorities belief that he has been successfully "de-radicalised". Unfortunately, our government's efforts to have Patek remain in prison were unsuccessful. Perhaps a self-imposed embargo on Bali by the many thousands of Australian tourists who holiday in Bali year on year putting millions of dollars into Bali's economy may be the way to go?
Barry Swan, Balgownie
I am surprised that there are still letters that tout nuclear energy as an energy producing option.(Richard Burnett, 'Nuclear the answer'' Mercury, December 9). Mr Burnett has hopped on the bandwagon of the LNP's recent suggestion. This reinvigorated support came after the LNP dumped support for nuclear several years ago. If Mr Burnett is convinced that nuclear is the right option, then he has to do more than write letters to newspapers, he has to convince and lobby others to that view, particularly politicians. He has some almighty hurdles, one of the largest being to convince the Federal Government (whatever its make-up) to change the legislation banning nuclear energy in Australia.
There is now a clear momentum in making an energy transition, involving renewables and batteries. There is the move to close down coal fired power stations with no designated coal generators to replace them. Australia is well past any propensity to consider nuclear power. The time frame and cost of development is prohibitive. But if Mr Burnett has the time, resources and inclination, go for it!
Peter Corkish, Wollongong
In November 1990 we were in a recession. Keating told us that 'it was the recession we had to have'. Now some month 32 years on, just before Christmas and another recession. Its apologies from the RBA this time. Economic recessions began when companies listed on the stock exchange produced society's needs. Profit then replaced human needs. The RBA is about saving those companies. Not the community's needs. It's time that the emphasis was on preventing recessions, not just dealing with their effects.
Reg Wilding, Wollongong
