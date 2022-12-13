Illawarra Mercury
Have Your Say

Indonesia should pay price for bomber release. Letters, December 14, 2022

December 14 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Indonesia should pay price for bomber release. Letters, December 14, 2022

The early release by the Indonesian authorities of the Bali bomber Umar Patek has been met with disillusionment and anger by many Australians. A sentence of 20 years for mass murder, at the time was seen by most reasonable people, as a punishment not getting within a bull's roar for the heinous crime Patek had committed. The 20 years given to Patek matched that received by Australian citizen Schapelle Corby. Her crimes, bringing a kilo of two of smoking dope into Bali.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.