Indonesia should pay price for bomber release. Letters, December 14, 2022

I am surprised that there are still letters that tout nuclear energy as an energy producing option.(Richard Burnett, 'Nuclear the answer'' Mercury, December 9). Mr Burnett has hopped on the bandwagon of the LNP's recent suggestion. This reinvigorated support came after the LNP dumped support for nuclear several years ago. If Mr Burnett is convinced that nuclear is the right option, then he has to do more than write letters to newspapers, he has to convince and lobby others to that view, particularly politicians. He has some almighty hurdles, one of the largest being to convince the Federal Government (whatever its make-up) to change the legislation banning nuclear energy in Australia.