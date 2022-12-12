The Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District may have effectively been squatting in a Shellharbour City Council property for decades.
The ISLHD has run an early childhood health centre from a property in Tongarra Road, Albion Park, since before 1980.
Read more: How bystanders helped save Dapto teen's arm
"However, there is no record that can be found by either council or the lessee of an official lease agreement," council papers stated.
"ISLHD has not paid rent during the full tenure of occupation. However, ISLHD has paid for council-managed cleaning services for the premises."
Council papers stated that without a formal lease there was no document that identifies the health service's right to occupy the premises.
At Tuesday night's council meeting councillors will discuss whether to enter into a formal three-year lease with the ISLHD.
A property valuer has recommended market rent for the site would be $37,000 a year.
However, the health district asked for a rent reduction, to which council staff worked on.
Rent will be reduced over the three years of the lease by 75 per cent in the first year, 50 per cent in the second and 25 per cent in the final year.
That equates to a $55,500 reduction on market value over the three years of the proposed lease.
The area health service has agreed to this proposed rental structure.
... market rent for the site would be $37,000 a year.- Shellharbour City Council papers
The service will also be responsible for meeting the costs associated with the drawing up of the lease.
Council staff have recommended that councillors approve the proposed rent schedule, in part because of the facility's benefit to the community.
"The approval of the new lease will enable the continuation of services for child health development, infant and child nutrition, breastfeeding and emotional health and wellbeing support, while providing council with a financial return for the use of a community asset."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.