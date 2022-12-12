Scroll down for the photo gallery...
North Wollongong was a sea of lycra on Sunday morning for the start of the Savvy Survivor, an annual fitness challenge for charity.
Now in its 25th year, the week-long challenge run by Illawarra-based outfit Savvy have chosen refugee advocates SCARF to direct their fundraising.
"No person chooses to be a refugee and the difficulties these people face leaving their homes and coming into a strange environment," says Director of Savvy Fitness Angela Saville.
"We hope to assist with a successful transition so that these families can thrive and become people who positively impact our community."
According to their website, the event emphasises teamwork, fun and participation while also promoting physical activity, healthy hearts and supportive environments.
Sarah Wilson from the Multicultural Communities Council of Illawarra said the money raised would go directly to refugee support programs as well as bring an awareness to the issues facing humanitarian refugee entrants.
For more details, visit: https://savvyfitness.com.au/events/savvy-survivor/
