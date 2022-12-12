Illawarra Mercury
Two Wollongong venues miss out on hosting 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup team

Joshua Bartlett
Jordan Warren
By Joshua Bartlett, and Jordan Warren
Updated December 12 2022 - 2:07pm, first published 1:30pm
University of Wollongong captain Elise Battin and Albion Park opponent Rylee McGartland compete for the ball during this year's Women's Division One grand final at Ian McLennan Park. Picture by Sylvia Liber

The Illawarra's campaign to play a key role in next year's FIFA Women's World Cup has fallen short, after it was revealed that the region won't provide a home base for an international team.

