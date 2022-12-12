Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wollongong council's new approach to road repair

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated December 12 2022 - 9:07pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong City Council has changed ways it sourcing materials to repair roads, in the hope it will be easier to get contractors back to fix faults. Picture: Anna Warr

With so many roads becoming damaged by adverse weather, Wollongong City Council is hoping it has found a better way to repair them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.