With so many roads becoming damaged by adverse weather, Wollongong City Council is hoping it has found a better way to repair them.
At Monday night's council meeting, councillors voted to approve a new tender system that will make it easier for council to force contractors to rectify inadequately patched up roads.
Council uses a repair method that involves the recycling of the existing road pavement material.
The road is dug up using a stabiliser machine, which adds in agents like lime, cement, slag or bitumen.
"This transforms the existing failed pavement material into a high-grade building material, with satisfactory bearing capacity," council papers stated.
"It is then compacted and sealed with a temporary spray seal. An asphalt [layer] is then installed around three months later."
The report identified several advantages to using this approach over full road restoration, including less construction waste and fewer truck movements because less material needs to be brought to the site.
However, the previous tender approach led to council staff having to create a panel to assess quotations for each individual project - and also difficulties in getting the contractor to come back and fix any problems.
"Council has identified a small number of projects where the reconstructed pavement does not fully meet the performance specification required up to 18 months after the works are completed," the papers said.
"This is beyond the defect rectification period within the Local Government Procurement contract and has proven difficult to get contractors to rectify."
The new approach will see council sign up a primary and secondary supplier for the agents used in road restoration for an extended period, rather than on a job-by-job basis.
"There are a large number of current and proposed road infrastructure projects across NSW which compete for resources," council papers stated.
"This tender will improve council's negotiating position in determining availability of resources to suit our project time frames."
A longer relationship with the companies would also allow council "to enforce rectification of works".
The companies chosen were Stabilised Pavements Australia and Roadworx.
