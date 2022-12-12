The 11 FIFA Women's World Cup games being played just an hour from Wollongong

While all eyes are on Qatar and the FIFA World Cup 2022, a competition of a slightly different nature has been playing out in Australia - the battle to host a FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 team.
Wollongong had two bids on the shortlist. Football South Coast's only all-weather pitch at Ian McLennan Park and the home of the Wollongong Wolves' Albert Butler Park.
There were high hopes that we'd get to host England's Lionesses, fresh from their Euros win, but equally, we'd have happily accommodated any team here in the Illawarra.
But today FIFA trimmed the list from 35 to 16 locations, and none were from the Illawarra.
Reading through the list of sites that made the cut, it's perhaps no surprise that the Illawarra lost out, even with $500,000 of upgrades planned for Ian McLennan Park.
The Lionesses have instead opted to train at the Central Coast Stadium, a 20,000-capacity venue with the Crown Plaza Terrigal just a 20-minute drive away.
Korea is confirmed to train at Campbelltown Sports Stadium, Sydney. It's another grand stadium with a 17,500 capacity.
Other winning grounds are the Olympic Park, Melbourne, Goodwin Park in Brisbane and Galvin Park in Melbourne. All are a cut above the Illawarra's venues, but the Marconi Stadium in Gadigal is on par with what we can offer in the region.
With games for the competition being played in Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane and New Zealand, it makes sense for training camps to be close to key travel routes.
We'd argue, it's easier to get to Sydney Airport from Wollongong than Terrigal. However, looking at the match draws and locations, it seems unlikely that the favourites, England, will ever need to find a flight to New Zealand.
Putting aside the disappointment that we're not hosting a team, there's an opportunity to get our young people behind the Matildas and all the women travelling to our side of the world to play first-class football.
A total of 11 games will be played within an hour and a half drive of Wollongong.
If we can't beat them, we can at least join them in the stands.
- Gayle Tomlinson
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.