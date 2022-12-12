Fire at Moss Vale motel treated as suspicious by police

Police are investigating a suspicious fire at a motel in the Hume region over the weekend.
About 1.30am on December 11, emergency services were called to a unit at a motel on Arthur Street in Moss Vale, following reports of a fire.
Fire and Rescue NSW attended and extinguished the blaze, however, the unit was destroyed.A neighbouring unit sustained minor damage.
No one was inside at the time and there are no reports of injury.
Officers attached to the Hume Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the cause of the fire, which is being treated as suspicious.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information is urged to call Southern Highlands Police on 4868 1222 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
