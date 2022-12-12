Illawarra Mercury
Mum-of-four stole handbag from Wollongong business to 'fuel drug addiction'

By Grace Crivellaro
Updated December 12 2022 - 4:46pm, first published 4:30pm
A mother-of-four was busted stealing a handbag from a Wollongong business after CCTV and the 'Find my iPhone' app saw her come undone.

