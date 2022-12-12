Mum-of-four stole handbag from Wollongong business to 'fuel drug addiction'

A mother-of-four was busted stealing a handbag from a Wollongong business after CCTV and the 'Find my iPhone' app saw her come undone.
Mylinh Melissa Thach, aged 44 of Newtown, fronted Wollongong Local Court on Monday where she pleaded guilty to one count of larceny.
Documents tendered to court revealed Thach was caught on CCTV walking into the back yard of The Wine Hub on Victoria Street about 9.20pm on Saturday, December 10.
The footage shows her rummaging through bins and attempting to open car doors parked in the yard, before she moves under the business' roller door.
Once inside, Thach takes a staff member's handbag - containing an iPhone 12, wallet with four credit cards, car keys and house keys totalling $1950 in value - before she rides away on a push bike.
The victim called police once she discovered her bag was gone, and tracked the location of her phone through the Find my iPhone app.
The app showed the phone was at the Collegian's Rugby League Football Club.
Shortly after, police found Thach sitting at a poker machine at the club, with her "distinctive red hair" from the CCTV footage giving her away, according to court documents.
She had the stolen iPhone and cash on her, but initially denied any involvement in the theft.
Thach refused to provide the location of the victim's bag containing the rest of her belongings, but later revealed in court that she dumped it in a bush.
Police arrested Thach at the scene and escorted her into a paddy wagon.
Magistrate Robert Walker noted Thach's extensive criminal history and handed her a 12-month jail sentence.
The court heard Thach committed the crime to "fuel her addiction to drugs".
For this reason, Mr Walker found special circumstances and ordered a non-parole period of three months, making Thach eligible for release in March next year.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
