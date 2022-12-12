Illawarra Mercury
Traffic disruptions coming for the M1 at Mount Ousley this Friday

By Newsroom
December 12 2022 - 5:15pm
Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions this Friday, December 16, in the northbound lanes of the M1 Princes Motorway (Mount Ousley Road) as part of natural disaster recovery work.

