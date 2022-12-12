Traffic disruptions coming for the M1 at Mount Ousley this Friday

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions this Friday, December 16, in the northbound lanes of the M1 Princes Motorway (Mount Ousley Road) as part of natural disaster recovery work.
A 250-metre section of the lefthand truck and bus lane after New Mount Pleasant Road will be temporarily closed to allow crews to carry out work on the slope beside the road.
To minimise disruptions for motorists, work will be carried out between 7pm and 5am on Saturday, weather permitting.
A reduced speed limit of 40 km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
