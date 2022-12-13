Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Academy of Sport's Sienna Clarke claims one shot victory at Blue Mountains Junior Masters

By Jordan Warren
December 14 2022 - 8:00am
Clarke is busy preparing for a hectic schedule coming up in January. Picture - supplied

Sienna Clarke could well and truly be Illawarra golf's next big thing with the Illawarra Academy of Sport athlete taking out the 2022 Blue Mountains Junior Masters title at the weekend.

