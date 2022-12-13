Sienna Clarke could well and truly be Illawarra golf's next big thing with the Illawarra Academy of Sport athlete taking out the 2022 Blue Mountains Junior Masters title at the weekend.
It was a maiden title for Clarke, who claimed her one shot victory at Wentworth Falls Country Club.
The IAS golf captain started the final round eight shots back from the leader but quickly cut the deficit in half following three birdies in the first six holes.
The 16-year-old continued her impressive form on the back nine, hitting a birdie-eagle combination to elevate more pressure on the leader and in the end, she finished with a personal best of four under par to claim victory.
The win caps a sensational 2022 for Clarke. She began the year by winning the Sydney Week of Golf and with her victory in the Blue Mountains, confirmed her place at the Bonville Champions Trophy in 2023.
In January she will also compete at the Australian Amateurs in Sydney and the NSW Amateurs again in the state capital. She will also take part in the ACT Week of Golf - also in January - which goes towards her overall world amateur ranking.
"After being eight shots behind after the first round I did not really go into it [the last round] expecting to win," Clarke told the Mercury.
"I was just going into it to play some good golf and I ended up shooting a PB. I think it is definitely easier being behind because there is a bit less pressure. And I was playing in the leading group too so I got to put the pressure on instead."
In other Academy news, there were some standout performers at the Swimming NSW Age Championships. Ivy Miller finished second in 50 metre backstroke and first in the 4 x 200 metre medley relay girls (15-17) team.
Talika Irvine finished third in the 200 metre individual girls medley (16 and over).
In other sports, Jillian Raftery finished second in U-15 Mountain Bike Championships, Nicholas McGill finished third at the All Schools Athletics in the U-15 2000 metre steeplechase and Skye Bell finished first at Triathlon Splash.
In round one of the Mountain Bike Gravity Series at Thredbo - Gillie Macken finished first in the U-17 men, Ethan Aleckson finished third in the U-17 men, Alix Luckman came first in the U-19's and Byron Tynan finished second in the U-15's.
At the Track Cycling Shimano Sydney 1000/State Keirin Championships, Gabriel Jakobsen finished first in the U-15 boys and first in the U-15 scratch race and Hugo Alcock came fourth in the same race.
