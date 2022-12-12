Wollongong's Surf Flex Lab ready to make waves after Christmas

From bionic surfboards with special sensors embedded to custom-built surfboards in a sustainable manner, Wollongong's Surf Flex Lab is ready to make waves in the coming year.
While a lot of the projects at the University of Wollongong lab are top secret, Professor Marc in het Panhuis did state he is working on deals with major organisations and individuals which would put the Illawarra on the world stage.
"I like a challenge and I like it when somebody comes to me and says this is the problem that I have then I come up with the solution rather than say, we have all these things and your problem needs to fit within our solution," he said.
The 3D printed fins the lab has been working on for several years are ready to jump to the next level in a commercial environment - but more details on that are to come in the new year.
Meantime, the built-from-scratch surfboard shaping machine Professor in het Panhuis and Pawel Krzyzanowki have been building is a fraction away from completion.
It means they're a step closer to producing more sustainably manufactured surfboards they would love to see a top athlete use and get the rest of the world wanting to follow suit and be more green.
"Surfing is very much dominated by what do the role models do you know and as soon as I role model will be on sustainable board," the professor said. "That's probably where a lot of people would change."
Professor in het Panhuis is also looking at other ways to make the life cycle of a surfboard more sustainable, like ways to recycle the inner core (polystyrene foam) or collect dust from shaping. Currently he is also donating his old boards which have been severed for research to Mat King for kids' art lessons.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.