Commuters across the Illawarra will benefit from nearly 200 new bus services each week connecting West Dapto and surrounds.
The 198 new services have already commenced in the region, which provide an hourly service connecting Kembla Grange Estate to Dapto via Wongawilli.
"As the population grows across Greater Sydney it is important we listen to local communities to improve and refine the bus network to deliver a system that offers a seamless travelling experience between all modes," said Minister for Transport, Veterans and Western Sydney David Elliott.
"As a result of feedback from commuters, the NSW Government will introduce new weekend and additional weekday services, a new bus route for people wanting to travel to the Royal North Shore Hospital as well as a new school service."
It's part of nearly 400 new bus routes overall around Greater Sydney.
Primary and high school students in western Sydney started term 4 with a brand new service in Nirimba Fields, commuters in West Dapto had new services introduced in mid Novermber while other services in Ryde will start next month.
The 378 new services include:
