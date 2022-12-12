NSW Health Infrastructure have released the floorplans and a virtual flythrough tour of the planned Eurobodalla Regional Hospital.
The hospital's schematic design floor plans label where each of the different services in the hospital will be, on each of the three levels.
Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor said the floorplans and hospital design had been informed by community feedback.
"It's been great to see health professionals, staff, patients, Aboriginal community representatives and the local community getting involved," Ms Taylor said.
There are no radiotherapy services included in the floorplan, despite a petition earlier this year with more than 5000 signatures calling for the provision of the service.
The community can take a look at the floorplan and the new flythrough animation and provide feedback at an online community consultation sessions on December 13.
The sessions are:
To register your interest and get the link for the online meeting visit eurobodallahs.health.nsw.gov.au
The early works construction program will commence in early 2023. The hospital is expected to open to patients in 2025.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
