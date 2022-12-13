Increase in Illawarra domestic violence victims accessing life-saving phones

Access to a mobile phone is something many take for granted, but for victims of domestic violence, it could be a lifesaving piece of technology.
Phones are often one of the first items to be damaged in domestic and family violence situations, according to Women Illawarra general manager Michelle Glasgow.
This is a purposeful act to cut victims off from the outside world, isolated from family and with no way to call emergency services or helplines, she added.
"One of the tactics in relation to domestic and family violence is control and power," Ms Glasgow said.
"We're all very heavily dependent on our technology as a point of contact to the outside world and our friends and families.
"Perpetrators will take control of a victim's phone ... whether that's smashing it or infiltrating it with tracking software."
Women Illawarra has seen a surge in requests from domestic violence and family victims accessing technology, handing out 23 phones to those in volatile situations this year. The service has also recently become a stockist of DV Safe Phone devices.
"We've been getting a lot of demand from women unfortunately, especially for safe laptops and phones," Ms Glasgow said.
DV Safe Phone is a Queensland-based charity which started two years ago following the murder of Hannah Clarke and her three children who were fatally burned in a petrol fire in her car.
"(The charity) realised having access to a phone could save a life for other women and men experiencing domestic violence," Ms Glasgow said.
"They put the call out to anybody not using their phone to redistribute them to those in the community who need them."
Phones are donated to the charity via post, then experts erase, refurbish and test the devices before they are distributed to registered domestic violence agencies across Australia.
With calls for help to Women Illawarra increasing in the lead up to Christmas, Ms Glasgow urged anyone to donate phones or technology to support victims needing to escape volatile situations.
"We're seeing a lot of increase in distress within the community in general lately," she said.
"We receive about three to four calls a day from women in distress because of domestic violence and are experiencing homelessness with nowhere to go.
"Since last Friday, we've provided ten food hampers to women in the community who are really struggling financially because of their circumstances.
"It's important to us that people are aware of these services ... and that those in the community who aren't struggling give so generously so we can support each other.
"And it's important that we give safe and dependable technology to victims that's independent of the knowledge of the perpetrator."
To find out where the nearest stockist for a DV Safe Phone is, see the H.A.L.T Map (named after Hannah Clarke and her children's initials) below.
To donate an old device to DV Safe Phone, drop them to Women Illawarra or post at PO Box 1440 Mooloolaba QLD.
If you need help, please contact 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
