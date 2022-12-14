Harry Morgan has sent his fair share of passionate letters to Members of Parliament across the Illawarra.
And although he deems putting pen to paper an effective way to push for change, the 17-year-old wants young people to have a stronger say in their future.
"I sent emails to my State MP and EPA about the Dendrobium coal mine expansion, which was rejected this year," the Helensburgh resident said.
"It was really great, I believe that was a success for the Illawarra. There are many other ways to create sustainable jobs in our region."
Harry, a Smiths Hill High School graduate who is fittingly starting a degree in political science next year, believes if those aged 16 to 17 can work, pay taxes, and drive - then they should be able to vote.
"We're often treated as adults by the time we're 16 ... and a lot of 16-year-olds are seen as quite independent," he said.
"We understand the importance of our vote and we should be able to show what issues matter to us through this system."
He hopes this wish comes true in the new year, as the Greens push their bill to drop the voting age to 16 in Australia.
"I'm really supportive of it. I believe lowering the voting age will allow younger people to have their issues made more prominent and a higher priority on the political agenda," Harry said.
"I do think the government tries to address the views of all Australians but I think issues for younger people would become more prominent if we were allowed to vote ... I believe they would actually act on issues if they wanted to get our votes."
Harry believes issues important to young people, including "real" climate action and fairer working conditions, are constantly overlooked. He also wants to have a say in improved public transport in the Illawarra.
"For me, a key issue is fair work and employment. For people under 18 it's very difficult to get superannuation," he said.
"I also think younger generations aren't being heard on climate change. The science is there and the government's aren't really doing enough to meet those expectations of young people.
"And it's young people's future they're dealing with."
Reducing the voting age to 16 will be one of the first issues the Greens will put to parliament as a high priority at the start of next year.
It's the second time the party has attempted to drop the voting age, after Greens senator Jordan Steele-John introduced a bill in 2018.
The party's youth spokesperson and Brisbane MP Stephen Bates' version is modelled on Steele-John's.
But Mr Bates is seeking to instead make voting mandatory rather than voluntary for 16 to 17-year-olds, and waive fines for those who fail to vote.
He has said that young people deserve a seat at the table as issues like climate change and the cost of living crisis are directly impacting them.
"Students are taking to the streets in their thousands to demand action on the climate crisis. They have no other choice," he said.
"They're being left out of the critical decisions that impact them and want their voices to be heard."
Wollongong Greens councillor Cath Blakey agrees. She believes young people have always mobilised and led the charge when it comes to political issues they care deeply about.
"We've seen that in recent years with the climate strike movements," Ms Blakey said, as hundreds of young people have taken to Illawarra streets to rally for action over the past few years.
Ms Blakey reflected on the "first political action" she took as a high school student, when she joined about 400 other teenagers from ten Wollongong schools for a walkout in 1996 to dispute budget cuts to education.
"We walked from Lysaght Street to Wollongong uni, which admittedly wasn't that long," she laughed.
"There was a rally on the uni duck pond lawn and we all had our permission slips.
"I think you only have to look through history that it's often been young people that have been key organisers and participants in protest movements."
However, living through the emotional challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and the Black Summer bushfires, Ms Blakey believes young people have become more politically engaged and more disillusioned by governments.
"We know there's a lot of mental health distress and there's a lot of isolation," she said.
"We've got a political system that still runs election campaigns on donations from fossil fuel companies. And that really tarnishes faith in democracy."
Harry hopes the push to drop the voting age has gained momentum, following countries like Scotland, Wales, Austria making the move - as well as New Zealand which has promised to follow.
"I hope we follow in their footsteps," he said. "But I am disappointed Australia hasn't led the way."
Teenagers can join Young Labor from 15 and the Young Liberals from 16, and teenagers can also join the Australian Greens.
"If they can allow them to join, why can't they allow them to vote?" Ms Blakey said.
