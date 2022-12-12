Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Two airlifted to hospital after Princes Highway, Tomerong crash

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated December 13 2022 - 3:04pm, first published 10:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The scene of the crash. Picture supplied by NSW Ambulance.

Two people have been airlifted to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, following a three-vehicle crash at Tomerong on Tuesday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.