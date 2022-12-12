Two people have been airlifted to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, following a three-vehicle crash at Tomerong on Tuesday morning.
A woman in her 50s is in a critical condition with limb fractures and abdominal, pelvis and head injuries.
Ambulance Rescue had to free her from her vehicle.
The Toll Ambulance Rescue Helicopter flew her to St George Hospital.
A man, also in his 50s, was flown to Liverpool Hospital in a stable condition.
He sustained an open knee fracture and abdominal and chest pain.
A third person was taken by road ambulance to Shoalhaven Hospital for assessment.
"When paramedics arrived the three vehicles involved were spread across the road," NSW Ambulance Inspector Warren Coulston said.
"We quickly assessed and prioritised the patients, with one woman trapped in her vehicle with critical injuries.
"Our Ambulance Rescue team was able to rapidly extricate her from the vehicle and transfer her to the Toll Ambulance Rescue helicopter.
"This is a timely reminder for everyone to take care on our roads, especially in the lead up to Christmas."
The crash occurred on the Princes Highway near Island Point Road, west of St Georges Basin, shortly before 10am.
The highway remains closed in both directions and Live Traffic NSW advises that police investigations are expected to take some time.
Motorists are being diverted onto The Wool Road, Grange Road and Island Point Road.
This route is suitable for all vehicles except B-doubles and heavy vehicles must travel at 40 km/h or less
