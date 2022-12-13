Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Illawarra pays tribute to officers and man killed at Queensland property

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated December 13 2022 - 2:22pm, first published 2:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Illawarra police have shared their sorrow at the news that two of their counterparts in Queensland have been killed in a violent encounter at a remote property, alongside a member of the public.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.