Illawarra police have shared their sorrow at the news that two of their counterparts in Queensland have been killed in a violent encounter at a remote property, alongside a member of the public.
Constable Rachel McCrow, 26, and 29-year-old Constable Matthew Arnold were shot dead at a property at Wieambilla in Queensland's Western Downs on Monday afternoon.
A 58-year-old man from a neighbouring property was also killed by the gunmen.
On social media, the Lake Illawarra and Wollongong police districts shared a post from NSW Police Force, which read: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we send our condolences to our colleagues at Queensland Police Service for the tragic loss of two officers tonight. Their memories will not be forgotten".
The local police districts added the following message: "With Honour They Served", followed by a blue heart.
Lake Illawarra Police District later shared photos of the slain officers with the message: "Such a devastating tragedy. Our hearts are with the friends and family of these fallen officers... May they have served with honour and may their memories live on".
The Police Association of NSW offered its condolences.
"Our deepest condolences go out to the families, friends and colleagues of the brave officers who were tragically killed in the line of duty yesterday," the union said.
Members of the Illawarra community added to the tributes.
"May they rest in eternal peace," Ella Mari Strazzeri wrote.
"So truly devastating. Our sincere condolences to the family and friends of these two officers who were taken way too early," Bronnie Jones Barrett said.
"A big thank you to all police officers for their dedication, sacrifices they make and hard work. You are very much appreciated," Robyn Keelty said.
Constables McCrow and Arnold and two colleagues, Constable Keeley Brough and Constable Randall Kirk, both 28, attended the Wiemabilla property regarding a person reported missing from the Dubbo area, Nathaniel Train.
When they arrived they were met with a hail of bullets.
Constables McCrow and Arnold were killed, with Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers telling ABC Radio National that they were "executed" as they lay on the ground injured.
Constable Kirk was also injured in the shooting.
Constable Brough ran for help and hid in grass, but it was believed the perpetrators then lit a fire in an attempt to flush her out.
A neighbour was also murdered at the property.
Hours later police shot dead two men and a woman following a siege.
The NSW Department of Education confirmed one of the deceased was Train, who until March had worked as a school principal.
It is understood the other two killed by police were Train's brother Gareth and Gareth's wife Stacey, who lived at the property.
- With AAP
