The Jamberoo RFS crew's seventh annual food drive proved to be a huge success if the two truckloads of food donations are anything to go by.
The philanthropic group set out at 10.30am with lights and sirens on to alert the community members willing to donate, of their arrival.
Deputy Captain of Jamberoo Bushfire Brigade John Friedmann was amazed by the little town's generosity.
"This year we have probably exceeded last year's collection, filled a Toyota Land Cruiser utility also a Toyota Land Cruiser station wagon," he said.
"Salvos Warilla will sort it, prepare hampers, and provide it for free to families requiring some assistance," deputy captain Friedmann said.
The donated items, he said, are targeted towards Illawarra families, unlike some charities which distribute their collections nationally.
"This is also the second consecutive year that we've received an anonymous donation of $500 from someone in the area, I think whoever it is needs to be appreciated for their kindness," the deputy captain said.
The Rural Fire Service unit is not the only one working towards ensuring everyone has a joyous Christmas, the Elders Real Estate Jamberoo owner Vivienne Marris has her own drive to run.
"I have been running a toy drive for 22 years and each year it just gets bigger and bigger," she said.
Ms Marris believes even though the Jamberoo community is a small one, it has much to offer.
"We have families with children come in and give their donations to the tree which is a nice little gesture," she said.
Ms Marris' office overflowing with toys for all ages suggested a lot of children will be having a happy Christmas this year.
The toys will also be going to the Salvation army who will then distribute it among needy children.
